iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Teenager Charged After Altercation On Shoulder Of HWY 17 In Walden


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

One person was arrested following an altercation on the shoulder of Highway 17 in Walden, Township.

 

On April 23, 2023, shortly after 6:30 a.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call regarding an assaultive individual on the shoulder of Highway 17. Police learned that a motorist observed a person kicking the exterior of a stopped vehicle, stopped to provide some assistance and was assaulted in the process. This individual then fled on foot into the wooded area off the highway.

 

Officers with the assistance of the North East Region Canine Unit were able to locate the individual who fled and placed them under arrest.

 

As a result, a 19 year-old from Sudbury was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Driving motor vehicle with open container or liquor
  • Novice driver - B.A.C. above zero

 

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on June 12, 2023.

You may be interested in...

  • 24Apr23-E230497238

    58 Year-Old Noelville Man Charged After Driving While Impaired & With Open Liquor

    The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 17, 2023, in Sudbury The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
  • MISSINGMAN

    Sudbury Police Searching For Missing Man, 43 Year-Old Trevor

    There are concerns for the man's wellbeing.
  • STREETSWEEPER

    A Sign Of Spring: Street Sweeping Has Begun In Sudbury

    Crews have begun street sweeping in the Ramsey Lake Watershed and high-risk drainage areas, as well as sidewalks in high pedestrian traffic areas. Street sweeping operations are expected to expand city-wide by early May, with support from contractors Jara Sweeping and D Lafond Contracting Ltd.
  • Police (Sudbury)

    Sunday's Crash On Capreol Lake Road Claims Life Of 22 Year-Old Woman

    Through the investigation it has been determined that the vehicle was traveling Northeast on Capreol Lake Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and ended up in an embankment in a wooded area.
  • SouthMine

    Vale Closing MR55 in Sudbury Monday to Thursday

    Vale will be closing Municipal Road 55 this week near the Copper Cliff Bridge. The road will closed in both directions for about 20 minutes at a time to shut down and remove the high voltage power line to Copper Cliff South Mine substation. Closures will happen three times a day, Monday to Thursday.
  • Wolves Draft

    Sudbury Wolves Add 15 New Players at Draft

    The Sudbury Wolves welcomed 15 new prospects in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection Friday and Saturday. The Wolves picked forward, Caden Taylor from the Mississauga Senators 9th overall. Taylor had 121 points with 58 goals and 63 assists in 60 games played this past season.
  • Volunteering

    Greater Sudbury Recognizes Community Volunteers

    Greater Sudbury recognized community volunteers during a Civic Awards Ceremony last Thursday. The Awards are presented each year to individuals and groups who consistently give back to promote and reward leadership, humanitarian service and enrichment through volunteerism and community involvement.
  • Syphilis

    Cases of Syphilis Rising in Greater Sudbury

    Infectious syphilis cases are rising according to Public Health Sudbury and Districts. In 2022, 31 confirmed cases were reported. So far this year, there have been 23. Public Health is encouraging awareness, practicing safer sex, consulting a health care professional and getting tested if at risk.
  • SAVS

    Overtime Sudbury Reaches Out to Community After Shooting

    Owners and staff of Overtime Sports Bar Sudbury reached out after Friday's fatal shooting at the Notre Dame location. They extended condolences to the victims family and friends and offered information to customers and the community on victims services. Overtime Sudbury will be closed until Monday.
12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram