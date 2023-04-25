Sudbury Teenager Charged After Altercation On Shoulder Of HWY 17 In Walden

The following is a release from the OPP:

One person was arrested following an altercation on the shoulder of Highway 17 in Walden, Township.

On April 23, 2023, shortly after 6:30 a.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call regarding an assaultive individual on the shoulder of Highway 17. Police learned that a motorist observed a person kicking the exterior of a stopped vehicle, stopped to provide some assistance and was assaulted in the process. This individual then fled on foot into the wooded area off the highway.

Officers with the assistance of the North East Region Canine Unit were able to locate the individual who fled and placed them under arrest.

As a result, a 19 year-old from Sudbury was charged with:

Assault

Driving motor vehicle with open container or liquor

Novice driver - B.A.C. above zero

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on June 12, 2023.