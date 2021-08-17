Sudbury Unveils New Tesla Model 3's For Paramedic Use

PHOTO CREDIT: Devin Arthur / EV Society Sudbury

How cool is THIS?!

The City of Sudbury has become the first jurisdiction in Canada, and possibly the world, to add not one but four Tesla Model 3 vehicles to its fleet for paramedic use.

According to driveteslacanada.ca,

"The four Standard Range Plus (SR+) Model 3s were delivered to the city on June 15 and went into service earlier this month on August 5. The EVs are used by Community Paramedics for non-emergency use, so no interior modifications were necessary. The trunks and frunks were outfitted with defibrillators, medical kits and other supplies just in case they do need to respond to an emergency before an ambulance can arrive on scene."

In the article, they say

"The purchase was first announced on Earth Day back in April, and was made as part of the city’s recently adopted Community Energy and Emissions Plan (CEEP). One of the goals of that plan is to electrify 100% of the transit and city fleet of vehicles by 2035."

