Sudbury Warned of Multi-Province Hepatitis A Outbreak Linked to Frozen Mango Products

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall of certain Nature’s Touch frozen mango products due to possible hepatitis A contamination.

To date, no cases have been reported within the Province of Ontario, including Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ service area. Anyone with any of these frozen mango products is being asked to discard the product or return it to the store. It should not be eaten.

Public Health is also advising members of the public that did consume any of the frozen mango products within the last 14 days and who are not fully vaccinated against hepatitis A, to get a hepatitis A vaccination as soon as possible.

Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause a liver infection. Symptoms can last a few days to several months. The virus is rarely fatal and most people develop lifetime immunity following infection. Hepatitis A can be serious, however, especially for older people and those with chronic liver disease. For these individuals, there is a greater risk of hospitalization and death.

Symptoms may include fever, stomach pain, dark urine, nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, clay or ash-coloured bowel movements, and jaundice. They can occur from 15 to 50 days following exposure, but usually occur within 28 to 30 days.

Individuals who consumed any of the frozen mango products more than 14 days ago are being advised to monitor their health for signs and symptoms and follow up with their health care provider if symptoms develop.

Free, drop-in vaccination clinics are being held in the City of Greater Sudbury (no appointment necessary). Individuals outside of the City of Greater Sudbury can contact Public Health Sudbury & Districts to make an appointment at one of our district offices.

Schedule: Free, drop-in vaccination clinics

All COVID-19 safety precautions, including mask use and physical distancing, will be in place at the drop-in clinics, as well as the required pre-screening and post-immunization monitoring. Please note, COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at these clinics and must be booked separately.

Monday, August 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Carmichael Arena

Tuesday, August 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Carmichael Arena

Wednesday, August 11, from noon to 8 p.m. at Carmichael Arena

The hepatitis A vaccine is also available through Public Health district offices located in Espanola, Mindemoya, and Chapleau or by contacting your health care provider.

Who qualifies for the free vaccination?

Anyone who in the last 14 days consumed any of the recalled product is strongly recommended to get vaccinated for hepatitis A, if not already fully vaccinated. For protection against this exposure, only one dose of the hepatitis A vaccine is needed.

For more information on hepatitis A, please visit our website at phsd.ca.

If you are concerned that you may have acquired hepatitis A or have questions about this advisory, contact Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, ext. 789 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200) between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and on Saturday and Sunday, or speak with your primary care provider as soon as possible.