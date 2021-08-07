Sudbury Waterpark Sticking Around a Little Longer

SUDBURY, ON — As a result of tickets being 98.7% sold out as of August 6th , 2021 . Splash N Go Adventure Parks Ltd is excited to announce that it will be extending its park based out of Vermillion Lake Park in Chelmsford, ON to August 29th , 2021 . Throughout the extension, operations will continue as normal.

Splash N Go Adventure Parks Ltd., a Sudbury-owned business, offers a mobile inflatable splash park that travels across Ontario, featuring a multi-course route system that allows for different challenge levels for participants. Suitable for ages 5 and up, this floating obstacle course is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.

Due to COVID-19 protocols the park will be hosting 4 x 1 .5-hour sessions throughout the day to allow for contact tracing and social distancing. These sessions will start at 11:00AM, 1:00 PM, 3:00PM and 5:00PM. Visitors are encouraged to arrive 1 hour before their booking to sign in and complete waivers.

Passes are available for $25 tax included per person per session and include full access to the inflatable park. As a result of the protocols in place and the limited capacity of the park, visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online prior to arrival in order to guarantee entry.

Passes are available for purchase online now via the Splash N Go website