Sudbury Winger First Round Pick of OHL Hamilton Bulldogs

The first three rounds of the OHL Draft were held virtually last night. Sudbury native Alex Pharand, a right winger with the Sudbury Nickel Capital Wolves, was drafted by the Hamilton Bulldogs in the first round.

The Sudbury Wolves took Quentin Musty from the North Jersey Avalanche AAA Elite team as the number one pick of the draft. Alex Assadourian of the York Simcoe Express was picked up by the Wolves in the second round. Rounds 4 of the draft is just getting under way.

In Saturday's portion of the draft, the Wolves chose Defenceman Matthew Mania, also from North Jersey Avalanche. Mania was a teammate of Quinton Musty when they played together in Fargo, North Dakota in the United States Hockey League.

In the fifth round the Wolves selected left-winger Michael Derbidge from the Toronto Nationals