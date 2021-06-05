iHeartRadio
21°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Winger First Round Pick of OHL Hamilton Bulldogs

Pharand

The first three rounds of the OHL Draft were held virtually last night.  Sudbury native Alex Pharand, a right winger with the Sudbury Nickel Capital Wolves, was drafted by the Hamilton Bulldogs in the first round.  

The Sudbury Wolves took Quentin Musty from the North Jersey Avalanche AAA Elite team as the number one pick of the draft.  Alex Assadourian of the York Simcoe Express was picked up by the Wolves in the second round.  Rounds 4 of the draft is just getting under way.

In Saturday's portion of the draft, the Wolves chose Defenceman Matthew Mania, also from North Jersey Avalanche.  Mania was a teammate of Quinton Musty when they played together in Fargo, North Dakota in the United States Hockey League.

In the fifth round the Wolves selected left-winger Michael Derbidge from the Toronto Nationals 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram