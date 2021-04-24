Sudbury Wolves Alumnus Makes His NHL Debut

Here's something Sudbury Wolves fans will appreciate. Finnish goaltender Uuko-Pekka Luukonen played a season in Sudbury a couple years ago? Now Luukonen has made his professional debut. He was in goal for Buffalo Friday night as the Sabres took on the Boston Bruins. Luukkonen stopped 36 shots leading the Sabres to a 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins.

That makes Luukkonen the 6th goalie in Sabres franchise history to win his 1st career start. That also snapped a six game Bruins winning streak. With that start, Luukkonen also became the 13th Finnish goaltender to appear in an NHL game this season.

TSN reported that Luukkonen was so composed after winning his first NHL career start, he was able to crack a joke over how things nearly unraveled for him and Buffalo before pulling out a 6-4 win over the Boston Bruins on Friday night.

First, the the 22-year-old rebounded from allowing a goal on the first shot he faced. Luukkonen then battled back after the Bruins scored three times in a 5:06 span in the third period — two of them going in off the stick of Buffalo defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen — capped by Taylor Hall's goal with 2:48 remaining.

“Oh yeah, I appreciate Risto keeping me honest and keeping things interesting here,” Luukkonen said, before pausing and adding: “No I’m just kidding.”

He and Ristolainen shared a laugh about what happened after Sam Reinhart capped his fourth career three-goal outing with an empty-netter in the final minute.

“He said, `Sorry about that,” Luukkonen said of Ristolainen. “In the end, it doesn’t really matter because we got the win.”

Luukkonen, Buffalo’s second-round pick in the 2017 draft, got the start with the Sabres out of playoff contention and with Linus Ullmark and backup Carter Hutton sidelined with lower-body injuries.