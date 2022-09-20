Sudbury Wolves Hockey Returns With 2 Home Exhibition Games This Week

The following is a release from the Sudbury Wolves:

The Sudbury Wolves are back, and fans better run for a season to remember.

The Pack will open the home portion of their pre-season action tomorrow, Tuesday night, against the Barrie Colts and continue this Friday against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Both games are set for a 7:05pm puck drop.

Wolves’ fans will be able to see Wolves 2022 3rd overall pick Nathan Villeneuve and 28th overall selection Kieron Walton in action for the first time in a Wolves jersey.

2023 NHL draft eligible players are set to put their hockey skills on display which includes the 2021 Jack Ferguson award recipient and 1st overall selection Quentin Musty and 2021 14th overall selection Alex Pharand.

Wolves’ Season Members who have yet to pick up their membership packages can do so at the Sudbury Arena Box office between Monday to Friday from 9am-4:30pm.

Pre-season tickets are on sale for both games this Tuesday and Friday for $10 at the Sudbury Arena Box Office or online at greatersudbury.ca/tickets.

Following Friday’s exhibition game, the Wolves will open their 50th anniversary season at 7:05pm on Friday, September 30th against the Barrie Colts.

Single game tickets are on-sale now for all games at the Sudbury Arena Box Office and online at greatersudbury.ca/tickets.