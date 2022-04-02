Sudbury Wolves Host Indigenous Night This Tuesday

The Sudbury Wolves are pleased to announce their partnership with Kina Gbezhgomi Child and Family Services to host a celebration of Indigenous Culture at the Sudbury Community Arena on Tuesday April 5th when the Wolves host the Niagara IceDogs at 7:05pm.

“The Sudbury Wolves are pleased to play host to our indigenous community at the Sudbury Arena. We will, with the help of our fans, donate funds from ticket sales to help a program that’s fundamental to the health and well-being of Indigenous youth,” said Sudbury Wolves owner Dario Zulich. “We would love for you to come out and celebrate some high-level hockey with our beautiful Indigenous community.”

“Please join us as we celebrate Indigenous culture through the sport of hockey,” said Denise Morrow, KGCFS Executive Director. “This great partnership with SWSE will help fund youth programming and foster strong youth and foster care families. Miigwetch for donations through ticket sales and enjoy the evening! Go Wolves Go!”

The honour of assisting our children and families has been entrusted to Kina Gbezhgomi Child and Family Services by the United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising & Wikwemikong Unceded Territory. The core objective of KGCFS is to serve the member First Nation communities through prevention and protection activities that are designed to culturally maintain and nourish the dignity and integrity of the Anishinabek family system by offering various supportive choices. Moreover, providing services through a culturally serviced delivery model to families to move towards healthy family lifestyles for their Anishinabek children, families, and communities.

$5 from every ticket sold on Tuesday will go towards KGCFS and supporting their various programs and events for foster children. Tickets are on-sale now at the Sudbury Arena Box Office and online at greatersudbury.ca/tickets.

For more information, visit sudburywolves.com.