Sudbury Wolves Kick Off Exhibition Schedule Against Sault Greyhounds

WOLVES TRIM ROSTER TO 26 (Greater Sudbury, ON) The Sudbury Wolves have trimmed their pre-season roster to 26 players following the completion of their training camp Friday afternoon. The Wolves roster breaks into a combination of 16 forwards, 8 defencemen and 2 goaltenders.

Forwards: Alex Assadourian Giordano Biondi Cole Crowder Nick DeGrazia Kocha Delic Michael Derbidge David Goyette Evan Konyen Ethan Larmand Kosta Manikis Landon McCallum Quentin Musty Owen Perala Hayden Simpson Ryan Smith Chase Stillman

Defenceman: Andre Anania Will Bishop Nolan Collins Joshua Hoover Nathan Ribau Payton Robinson Liam Ross Jack Thompson

Goaltenders: Mitchell Weeks Jonathan Lemaire

This years’ training camp consisted of both Orientation and Main camps running back-to-back. Orientation Camp began on August 30th while Main Camp began on September 1st where invited players competed hard throughout 4 demanding days. This allowed players to display their speed, grit, defensive and offensive sides as they competed in 6 scrimmages and a handful of practices.

The Sudbury Wolves are pleased to announce that four players have committed to the hockey club. Will Bishop, Michael Derbidge, Joshua Hoover, and Hayden Simpson all committed to the club following the end of training camp Friday afternoon.

“We are extremely happy with the way both Orientation and Main camp rolled out over the past five days,” said VP and General Manager, Rob Papineau. “The guys really pushed themselves this week and it was great to see their skill and talent shine after being away from the rink for so long.”

“Will Bishop, had an outstanding camp and continued to get stronger as the camp went on. He’s a big man and is still filling out. He is a great skater that we selected in the 7th round from the 2021 OHL Draft. Now, after seeing him playing with our veterans, he fits right in, and looking back we would have selected him as a higher pick,” Papineau adds “He will be playing this season at Ridley College under the great development program led by the Head Coach Mike McCourt. We are happy to have him commit to the hockey club, and he will be a big part of the Wolves future.”

Will Bishop is a 6’4.5”, 16-year-old, defensemen form London. ON. who last played for London Jr. Knights U15 during the 2019-20 season.

“Michael Derbidge brings a lot of energy and a high compete. He wins a lot of one-on-one puck battles and will be a really hard player to play against in this league. Michael caries a good sense of confidence about his skill and made it an easy decision for us to want to get him committed to the hockey club,” said Rob Papineau.

Michael Derbidge was selected by the Wolves in the 5th round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. From Holland Landing, ON., Derbridge last played for York Simcoe Express U15 during the 2019-20 season. The 5’11”, 188 lbs., forward picked up 28 goals and 25 assists totally 53 points in 41 games played during the 2019-20 season.

“Right from day one, Josh Hoover, had a physical presence, threw body checks, made good decisions with the puck and kept plays alive. Josh was very consistent from the start of camp which is something we loved about his playing ability when scouting for him prior to the 2020 OHL Priority section. Since drafting Josh, he has gotten bigger and creates a great presence in the back end,” said Rob Papineau.

Joshua Hoover was selected by the Wolves in the 10th round of the 2020 OHL Priority selection. The Sarnia native played for the Lambton Jr. Sting U16 in 26 games with the Lambton Jr. Sting. The 5’10” 195 lbs., defenceman notched 9 goals and 15 assists during the 2019-20 season.

The Pack is Back and will get their first taste of pre-season action Sunday September. 5th at 2:07pm in Sault Ste. Marie against the Greyhounds.

We thank all our Season Ticket Holders for they continued support and we are excited to hear you cheer for use, once again! All Season Ticket information will become available in the next coming days include ticket information, ticket pick-up information, COVID-protocols, Vaccination Policy, and more. Spectators are limited to a maximum of 1000 in the Sudbury Arena, and we will be prioritizing our Season Ticket holders.

