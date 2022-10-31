Sudbury Wolves Make Coaching Change; Duncanson Relieved Of Duties

The following is a release from the Sudbury Wolves:

The Sudbury Wolves announce that they have made a coaching change and have relieved Craig Duncanson from his coaching duties.

“We would like to thank Craig for his time and effort with the team,” said Sudbury Wolves VP and General Manager Rob Papineau. “He holds a special place in our franchise’s history as one of our highest drafted players and also as an alumnus who coached the team. He is a great person, and we wish him nothing but success with his future endeavours.”

Duncanson was drafted by the Wolves in the 1st round of the 1983 OHL Priority Selection, 2nd overall. He played three seasons with the Wolves from 1983 to 1986 before being drafted to the Los Angeles Kings in the 1st round, 9th overall in 1985.

In July 2021, the Lively, ON native was named the Head Coach of the Sudbury Wolves.

Assistant GM Ken Mackenzie will step in on interim basis while the team finalizes the search for the next head coach. MacKenzie was one of the most successful coaches in Wolves history.

“We believe in every one of our players. We are committed to the success of this team and to each and every player,” added Papineau.

The Sudbury Wolves would like to thank Craig for his hard work and dedication to the club over both his playing and coaching career and wish him the best in his future!

