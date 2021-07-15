Sudbury Wolves Name Craig Duncanson As Head Coach

The Sudbury Wolves are pleased to announce the hiring of Greater Sudbury native Craig Duncanson as the hockey club’s Head Coach. Craig will be joined by Associate Coaches, Zack Stortini and Darryl Moxam behind the bench.

"We are excited to bring Craig Duncanson back to the Sudbury Wolves,” said Wolves VP and General Manager Rob Papineau. “He is a very smart and experienced hockey man who is an excellent teacher and communicator. He is a player’s coach who has high demands of his players both on and off the ice with results, character, and integrity. We are also extremely happy to have Darryl Moxam and Zack Stortini return as our Associate Coaches with Craig.”

“I feel both honored and privileged to be granted the opportunity to lead and guide a talented group of young athletes along with a staff wholeheartedly committed to winning an OHL championship and ultimately a Memorial Cup for our Sudbury Wolves,” said Duncanson.

Duncanson started his coaching career with the Laurentian Voyageurs shortly after finishing his professional playing career. After a short stint with Laurentian, Craig pursued coaching opportunities with the Sudbury Wolves Minor Midget AAA, Nickel City Sons U16 AAA, NOHA All-Stars, and Team NOHA. Craig then returned to the Voyageurs in 2013, where he would serve as Head Coach for the next seven seasons. He also represented Canada as assistant coach leading his team to a Bronze Medal win over the Czech Republic during the 2017 Winter Universiade Games (University Olympics).

Duncanson played 136 regular season games with the Wolves between 1983 and 1986, recording 85 goals and 83 assists for 168 points. As a natural leader, he would become captain of the Wolves for the 1984-85 season.