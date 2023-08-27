Sudbury Wolves Open 2023 OHL Training Camp

The Sudbury Wolves are gearing up for an exciting week with Training Camp set to get underway.

Orientation Camp will run August 28th-29th with 30 prospects attending including Wolves’ top picks from the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, Caden Taylor, Nolan Jackson, and Hudson Chitaroni.

Main Camp will commence on August 30th and conclude on September 1st where players will have the opportunity to earn their spot on the 2023-24 Wolves’ roster. Main Camp participants will include Seattle Kraken prospect David Goyette, Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Nolan Collins, San Jose Sharks prospect Quentin Musty, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Alex Pharand, and LA Kings prospect Mathew Mania. In addition, to newly acquired Czechia import goaltender and Carolina Hurricanes prospect, Jakub Vondras who will be looking to put his skills on display. Brent Gauvreau, newly appointed Assistant Coach will get his first chance to join the Wolves coaching staff behind the bench.

The 30 prospects include four goalies, 12 defencemen, and 14 forwards. The Main camp roster will include seven goalies, 18 defencemen, and 26 forwards. A full list of all players attending both the Orientation & Main Camp can be found at the bottom of this release.

On-ice scrimmages and on-ice skills testing are free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to come down and cheer on their Sudbury Wolves. The annual Blue and White game will be held on Friday, September 1st at 10am.

Full Training Camp open to the general public is as follows:

Orientation Camp

Monday, Aug. 28th: On Ice Fitness Test 4:00-5:00 pm

Tuesday, Aug. 29th: On Ice Skills Competitions 10:00 – 11:30 am

Ex. Game: Blue vs White 3:00 – 4:00 pm

Main Camp

Wednesday, Aug. 30th: Team Blue Practice 9:00 – 9:45 am

Team White Practice 10:00 – 10:45 am

Team Green Practice 11:00 – 11:45 am

Ex. Game: Blue vs White 3:00 – 4:30 pm

Team Green Practice: 5:00 – 6:00 pm

Thursday, Aug. 31st: Team Blue Practice 9:00 – 10:00 am

Ex. Game: White vs Green 10:15 – 11:45 am

Goalie Session: 1:30 – 2:30 pm

Ex. Game: Blue vs Green 3:00 – 4:30 pm

Team White Practice 5:00 – 6:00 pm

Friday, Sept. 1st: Annual Blue Vs White Game – 10:00 am

For more information and to stay up to date visit, sudburywolves.com