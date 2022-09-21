Sudbury Wolves Owner Dario Zulich Issues Statement

Sudbury Wolves owner Dario Zulich has issued a statement:

"With regards to my comments as reported in some of the media, let me be perfectly clear.

My commitment to Sudbury is unwavering.

Regarding a new arena, let me be equally as clear.

As the owner of the Sudbury Wolves, I want the players, the fans and all the people of Sudbury to enjoy our brand of hockey in a NEW events center, not a refurbished arena.

The location of that new facility within Sudbury, be it in the east-end, downtown or even south-end, is not my decision to make. It is a decision of council."

- Dario Zulich, Owner & CEO Sudbury Wolves Hockey Club