Sudbury Wolves Owner Dario Zulich Issues Statement
Sudbury Wolves owner Dario Zulich has issued a statement:
"With regards to my comments as reported in some of the media, let me be perfectly clear.
My commitment to Sudbury is unwavering.
Regarding a new arena, let me be equally as clear.
As the owner of the Sudbury Wolves, I want the players, the fans and all the people of Sudbury to enjoy our brand of hockey in a NEW events center, not a refurbished arena.
The location of that new facility within Sudbury, be it in the east-end, downtown or even south-end, is not my decision to make. It is a decision of council."
- Dario Zulich, Owner & CEO Sudbury Wolves Hockey Club
