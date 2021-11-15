Sudbury Wolves Partner With Bell To Recognize Front Line Workers

The Sudbury Wolves are pleased to announce they have partnered with Bell to thank, honour and recognize frontline workers of all sectors when the Wolves host the Barrie Colts on Sunday November 28th at 2:05pm.

Bell and the Sudbury Wolves are encouraging fans to submit nominations for a frontline worker in their life by visiting sudburywolves.com or clicking here by 11:59pm November 21st.

200 frontline workers will be randomly selected to receive a pair of tickets to the game on November 28th and one frontline worker will also be selected to drop the puck in the ceremonial puck drop.

“We are happy to be able to work with such a tremendous community partner in Bell and to be able to finally give back to the Greater Sudbury community by recognizing those who were on the frontlines fighting against COVID-19 over the past two years,” said Miranda Boivin, SWSE Marketing Manager.

“Whether they were in the grocery stores, in the classrooms or in the hospitals, we appreciate the risks that all frontline workers went through and continue to go through each and every day. We continue to fight the battle against COVID-19 and everyone must continue to do their part.”

For digital ticket tips and tricks please visit, https://sudburywolves.com/digital-ticket-faq. Due to the recent restrictions put in place by Sudbury Public Health, capacity at the Sudbury Arena has been reduced to 50%. Fans are encouraged to come to the arena early as COVID-19 safety precautions are in place that may take some extra time. The doors will open at 5:50pm. The health and safety of all our fans, players, staff and volunteers is of utmost importance. A vaccination policy is in effect. Fans 12+ will be required to show their vaccine receipt from their second dose, along with photo ID upon entrance with their ticket. Fans must be fully vaccinated for a minimum of 14 days. Unvaccinated youth 11 and under must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult in order to gain entry. For a full list of COVID-19 policies and procedures and arena policies, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/arenapolicies. For more information, visit sudburywolves.com.