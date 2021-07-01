Sudbury Wolves Pick Up Two in CHL Import Draft

The Sudbury Wolves are pleased to announce that we have selected two players in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

In the first round, 58th overall, the Wolves were pleased to select 16-year-old left shot forward, Tomas Trunda from the Czech Republic. The 5’9”, 170lbs., forward played for the Mount St. Charles Academy 16U AAA during the 2020-21 season, picking up 34 points (15G, 19A) in 18 games played.

“We are really happy to be able to draft Tomas today,” said Sudbury Wolves VP and General Manager Rob Papineau. “He’s a player that we’ve come to know from the Czech Republic these past few years. He is a very hard-working offensive player, who plays with a lot of speed and a lot of skill. During the 2020-21 season he played in the US, where we were able to watch a lot of video on him as we were preparing for the upcoming OHL Priority Selection with Quentin Musty and Matthew Mania. Every time we have watched Tomas play, he has stood out to us, and we couldn’t be happier with the selection.”

With the second pick, 63rd overall, the Wolves selected 17-year-old right shot defenceman, Kasper Kulonummi from Finland. During the 2019-20 season Kasper played for the Jokerit U18 as an underaged player registering 13 points (2G – 11A) in 27 games. Kasper, 6’, 175lbs., suited up for the Jokerit U20 team for the 2020-21 season. In 19 games with the Jokerit U20 he recorded 5 points. He also suited up for Finland’s National Team at the IIHF Men’s U18 World Championship.

“Kasper is an exceptional right shot defenceman,” added Papineau. “He’s one of the top 2004 born defenceman available in Europe. He played in the recent U18 tournament for Finland as an underaged player. He is an exceptional skater, with great hockey sense and decision-making skills, who can make a strong first pass. We look forward to working with Kasper and his advisor to be able to bring him to Sudbury.”

The full regular season 2021-2022 OHL schedule has been released. The Wolves will start the regular season at home on Friday, October 8th at 7:05 pm at Sudbury Arena to take on the Peterborough Petes. For season schedule visit https://sudburywolves.com/article/2021-2022-wolves-schedule-released.

