Sudbury Wolves Sports and Entertainment Name New COO

SWSE NAME JOHNSTON CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

(Greater Sudbury, ON) (SWSE) Sudbury Wolves Sports and Entertainment is pleased to announce that Bob Johnston has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately.

“I am very excited to move into my new role as Chief Operating Officer of Sudbury Wolves Sports & Entertainment,” said Johnston. “I am fortunate to work with some tremendously dedicated and experienced employees within our organization, and the success of our teams on the ice, court and field is the one singular objective that we all strive to achieve. There is no question that the recent pandemic has created new challenges and obstacles that have to be overcome, but I have full confidence that we will overcome these challenges and that the 2022-23 season will be both rewarding and successful. I would like to thank all of our fans who have been patient during the pandemic period and continue to support our teams!”

“Bob is an outstanding manager and has brought a lot of success to the FIVE already during the first four years of basketball in Greater Sudbury. We are looking forward to expanding his leadership and management to the other areas of the organization, as we continue to grow and bring smiles and entertainment to the Greater Sudbury community,” said Dario Zulich, CEO and Owner SW Sports and Entertainment.

Johnston previously held the position of Vice President of Basketball Operations which specifically oversaw the Sudbury Five and will now oversee the operating divisions of all SWSE properties. He joined SWSE in 2016 when Dario Zulich purchased the team as a Skills Coach for the Wolves and took on Basketball Operations in 2018. Prior to his time with SWSE, Johnston was an accomplished manager and senior management leader whose 30+ years included time as interim CAO of the City of Greater Sudbury and CEO of the Greater Sudbury Airport. Bob is no stranger to the world of hockey as the father of three-time Olympic gold medalist, Rebecca Johnston. In addition, three of his sons played high-level professional hockey including Ryan Johnston who played for a number of years in Europe and 10 games in the NHL with the Montreal Canadians.

Fans can catch the Sudbury Spartans in action on June 18th as the Men’s team opens up their 2022 home schedule at 7:00pm. The Sudbury Wolves are set to embark on their 50th anniversary season this September. Season memberships are on-sale now. The Sudbury FIVE are preparing for the 4th season of basketball in Greater Sudbury and more information will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit sudburyspartans.com, sudburywolves.com and the five.ca.