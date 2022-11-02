iHeartRadio
Sudbury Wolves Unveil 50th Anniversary Jersey In Support Of 10 Rainbows Children's Foundation


The Sudbury Wolves are excited to unveil their 50th anniversary jersey ahead of Friday’s game against the Niagara IceDogs in support of the Ten Rainbows Children’s Foundation.

Game time is 7:05pm. Jerseys will be split and be available both in-house for a silent auction and online.


“We are extremely grateful to the Sudbury Wolves for donating the proceeds from the Sudbury Wolves 50th anniversary jersey auction to Ten Rainbows” said Ten Rainbows president Roberto Gallo. “This money will enable us to adopt families in crisis with the only choice to live in a shelter for Christmas. Our goal is to provide them with a Christmas of peace, hope and joy.”

“We are very excited to be unveiling our special 50th anniversary jersey,” said Sudbury Wolves Marketing Manager, Miranda Boivin. “The Wolves have a strong history of sending players on to have successful NHL careers and to help develop them into men of integrity and character. These jerseys represent each and every person, both staff and players, who have contributed over its long history. We are also very excited to partner once again with Ten Rainbows Children’s Foundation and to be able to help those in need this holiday season.”

