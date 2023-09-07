Sudbury Wolves Unveil New Alternate Jersey
Take a peak at the new-look design for the Sudbury Wolves' alternate jerseys.
The Sudbury Wolves kick off the regular season at HOME September 29th!
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Share Info Regarding Shooting Incident On Baker StreetAround 6:55 p.m. on September 5, 2023, officers were dispatched to a residence on Baker Street in relation to a weapons complaint. Information provided was that a group of individuals were involved in a disturbance inside the residence and that one of the individuals may have been shot. The individuals responsible for the shooting fled the scene prior to police arrival.
-
Sudbury Wolves Unveil New Alternate JerseyThe Sudbury Wolves shared the new-look design with the world Wednesday, September 6th!
-
Emerald ash borer invades northern Ontario, destroying ash trees along the wayA study released last week found that more than 35,000 invasive species have spread across the globe, with 3,500 considered to be harmful.