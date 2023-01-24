Sudbury Wolves Unveil New Indigenous Jersey

PHOTO CREDIT - Sudbury Wolves owner Dario Zulich, Indigenous artist Raven Debassige, Sudbury Wolves #45 Ethan Larmand, Sudbury Wolves #88 David Goyette, SKHC’s Creative Director Melanie Laquerre, Angela Recollect, E-niigaanzid (CEO) Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre.

(Greater Sudbury, ON) The Sudbury Wolves are very excited to partner with the Shakagamik-Kwe Health Centre (SKHC) to unveil limited edition indigenous designed themed jersey ahead of this Friday’s game against the Windsor Spitfires in support of Indigenous Youth in Sport and Mental Wellness. Game time is 7:05pm. The jerseys will be available to purchase through an in-house silent auction and online HERE. Online auction will end on Monday January 30th at 8pm.

“The Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre in our commitment in demonstrating the resiliency of the original peoples of Turtle Island is extremely honored to partner with the Sudbury Wolves organization,” said Angela Recollect, E-niigaanzid (CEO) Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre. “With our collective efforts to reconciliation, we celebrate the resiliency of the people, the partnerships and the reciprocal respect of what organizations coming together looks like. We acknowledge all of those that have come before us all of those that have yet to come, and all of those that stand present with us in our duty to celebrate the differences and similarities amongst all peoples for our future generations.”’

“Over 24,000 indigenous peoples reside in the Greater Sudbury and Manitoulin areas, and it is very important for our teams to be part of their culture and that we use our platforms for reconciliation and reclamation,” said Sudbury Wolves owner Dario Zulich. “SKHC has been a great partner for the Wolves, and we thank them for their continued support.”

“The Sudbury Wolves are very excited to partner with SKHC for this game,” said Sudbury Wolves Marketing Manager Miranda Boivin. “We began our partnership with Angela and Ryan at SKHC back in the summer and they were great partners for us both as we looked to recognize the day of National Truth and Reconciliation during our home opener back in September and for this Friday’s game. The City of Greater Sudbury has a very large indigenous population both in and around the community and the Sudbury Wolves wanted to take an opportunity to celebrate their culture and history and I would like to thank both Ryan and Angela for their help in bringing this game to life. The artist, Raven, and SKHC’s Creative Director, Melanie, did an outstanding job with this jersey and we can’t wait for fans to see it in action Friday night.” These jerseys were designed by indigenous artist Raven Debassige and lead by SKHC’s creative director, Melanie Laquerre.

“I just wanted to translate something that would encapsulate both the Wolves, but also that indigenous pride and reconciliation. Sort of meshing it together. I feel accomplished and very honoured to be able to create this design,” said Raven. “The vision came from the fluid and very naturalistic look of indigenous art and woodland design. With the linework, I started with figuring out how incorporate it into a logo design that would work properly. I can sum up the design as family, or I guess you could say my brother because my brother carries that name Ma'iingan in Ojibwe which is wolf. Whenever I think of a wolf, I think of my brother, and his humility and bravery,” she added.

Wolves will also have a limited number of t-shirts for sales with the same logo that will be on the front of the jerseys and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to support Indigenous Youth in Sport and Mental Wellness.

Prior to the game, the Wolves will also welcome the jersey designers and two local indigenous youth to drop the puck.

Friday’s game is sponsored by Pure Country 91.7 and marks the Windsor Spitfires and Shane Wright’s only visit of the season. It also marks the return of former Captain Jacob Holmes who faces the Wolves for the first time following the trade to Windsor earlier this month. Tickets are on sale now at greatersudbury.ca/tickets and the Sudbury Arena Box Office. Following Friday’s game, the Wolves will head on the road Saturday for a visit to the Owen Sound Attack at 7:30pm and Guelph Storm Sunday at 2:00pm. Fans can follow the Wolves on the road by tuning into the live play-by-play on CKLU 96.7, cklu.ca and mixlr.com/sudburywolves.

For more information, visit sudburywolves.com.

Jersey Auction List

#30 Nate Krawchuk

#3 Djibril Toure

#5 Will Bishop

#7 Jakub Chromiak

#21 Alex Pharand

#22 Kieron Walton

#26 Dylan Robinson

#45 Ethan Larmand

#89 Nathan Villeneuve

#93 Matthew Mania

#1 Kevyn Brassard

#9 Chase Coughlan

#11 Landon McCallum

#13 Kocha Delic

#16 Nick DeGrazia

#18 Nick Yearwood

#27 Quentin Musty

#28 Marc Boudreau

#77 Nolan Collins

#78 Andre Anania

#88 David Goyette

#91 Evan Konyen

The Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre is an Aboriginal Health Access Centre that;

• Is dedicated to balanced and healthy lifestyles through quality, holistic, culturally-relevant health services to the First Nations, Métis and Inuit individuals and their families in the Greater City of Sudbury and partnering First Nation Communities.

• Engages in clinical, social, economic and cultural initiatives that will promote the health of all Aboriginal people.

• Promotes community building through partnerships, education and advocacy.

About Sudbury Wolves The Sudbury Wolves joined the Ontario Hockey League in 1972 and are currently celebrating their 50th anniversary season. The Wolves boast one of the most productive teams in terms of producing NHL players, captains and leaders at professional levels of hockey and are one of the most iconic members of the Ontario Hockey League. The Sudbury Wolves are members of the SW Sports and Entertainment (SWSE) family which also includes the Sudbury Five Basketball team and Sudbury Spartans Football Club.