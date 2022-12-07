Sudbury Woman Charged After Loaded Handgun & Bag Of Drugs Tossed Off Balcony

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Shortly after 11:00 a.m. on December 5, 2022, Officers attended an apartment building on Bruce Avenue in relation to a Missing Person investigation. While on scene, Officers were approached by an individual who indicated that a bag had been thrown from the balcony of an apartment unit and that the bag almost hit someone.

Officers located the bag and when they opened it, they found a loaded handgun and a quantity of drugs.

Patrol Officers set-up containment of the area while our Emergency Response Unit (ERU) arrived on scene. Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division applied for a Search Warrant of the apartment unit where the bag had been thrown from.

Around 2:50 p.m. a woman exited the apartment unit and surrendered to Police without incident.

The scene was secured while Officers awaited the approval of the Search Warrant.

Just before 7:45 p.m. Members of our ERU made entry into the apartment and cleared the unit, confirming that no one else was inside.

Detectives executed the Search Warrant locating drug packaging materials and a small quantity of what is believed to be Fentanyl.

As part of the Search Warrant, Officer thoroughly searched the bag that was thrown from the apartment locating over 81 grams of Fentanyl, the loaded handgun and an iPad.

The 27 year old woman has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm/ammunition

• Tampering with the Serial Number of a Firearm

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

She was held in Police custody overnight in order to attend Bail Court today, December 6, 2022. Her name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court system."