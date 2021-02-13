Sudbury Woman Charged With Child Pornography Offences

On February 11, 2021 the Internet Child Exploitation (I.C.E.) and Computer Forensics Units assisted by members of our Emergency Response and Intelligence Units executed a Search Warrant at a residence in Greater Sudbury.

As a result of the investigation, 44 year old, Tina Lashbrook was arrested and charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

 Access Child Pornography x2

 Possess Child Pornography x2

 Distribute Child Pornography x2

Lashbrook appeared in Bail Court Thursday to answer to the charges.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit is part of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. This has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services and Ministry of the Attorney General.

Cybertip.ca is Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children. Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse. Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online. For more information on addressing child victimization or to report concerns visit www.cybertip.ca