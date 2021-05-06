iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Woman Killed After Vehicle Strikes Moose On Highway 69

OPP

On May 4, 2021 at approximately 9:00 pm members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Britt Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Wallbridge Township north of Parry Sound.

 

A vehicle travelling southbound struck a moose left the roadway and rolled over.

 

The driver of the motor vehicle, Josee BOISVERT, a 56 year-old from Sudbury, Ontario sustained fatal injuries.

 

The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital, treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram