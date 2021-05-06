Sudbury Woman Killed After Vehicle Strikes Moose On Highway 69
On May 4, 2021 at approximately 9:00 pm members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Britt Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Wallbridge Township north of Parry Sound.
A vehicle travelling southbound struck a moose left the roadway and rolled over.
The driver of the motor vehicle, Josee BOISVERT, a 56 year-old from Sudbury, Ontario sustained fatal injuries.
The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital, treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.
You may be interested in...
-
UPDATE : Highway 144 Reopened After Collision in Greater SudburyOPP reports Highway 144 is closed between Joanette and Vermilion Lake Roads following a collision in Chelmsford. There is a half load restriction in effect on the detour route, so tractor trailers will not be able to take the detour. OPP is on the scene. A reopening time is not known at this point.
-
Well-Known Car Wash On The Kingsway Robbed; Call Police If You Have Any InfoA well known Sudbury car wash has been robbed, and the owner's family is asking the public to share any information they might have with Sudbury Police.
-
Fatal Collision On Maley Drive Claims Life Of 44 Year-Old ManThrough the investigation it has been determined that the motorcycle was traveling Eastbound on Maley Drive when the driver lost control of the bike leading to the single vehicle collision.