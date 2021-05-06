Sudbury Woman Killed After Vehicle Strikes Moose On Highway 69

On May 4, 2021 at approximately 9:00 pm members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Britt Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Wallbridge Township north of Parry Sound.

A vehicle travelling southbound struck a moose left the roadway and rolled over.

The driver of the motor vehicle, Josee BOISVERT, a 56 year-old from Sudbury, Ontario sustained fatal injuries.

The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital, treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.