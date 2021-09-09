Sudbury Woman Part Of A Group Who Won A $1 Million Lotto Max Prize!

The following is a release from OLG:

The LOTTO MAX odds have shone in favour of a group of four friends from Ontario! The group had the winning ticket for a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million from the June 11, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw.

The group members are:

Angie Martin of Fitzroy Harbour

Dara Lavoie of Val Caron

Jami Lynn Viveiros of Stouffville

Natasha Howard of Huntsville

"We've only been playing the lottery as a group for six months," Jami, the group leader, shared while at the OLG Prize Centre to collect the group's win. "We've been friends for 27 years – since elementary school!"

"Everyone was in shock and disbelief when we discovered our win," said Jami, a mother of two. "We're still going to play together!"

The group members plan to take a vacation at a cottage with their families in the next couple of weeks.

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.