Sudbury Woman Thanking 2 Boaters Who Rescued Her After Her Kayak Flipped
Every Monday, Josh & Coop have a "Tell Me Something Good" segment, where they highlight GOOD NEWS stories to kick off your week!
On the Pure Country Facebook page, Sylvie posted the following:
"Thankful for the two men that were boating on Greens Lake on Saturday and rescued me wen I accidentally tipped my sea Kayak.
Man that water was cold.
They made sure I was good...I still had 1.5km to go to get to my SUV.
Other than being cold I'm all good but it could have been much worse if it was not for them I don't know who they are but I just want to say thank you again to them."
You may be interested in...
-
22 Year Old Dead in Serious Single Vehicle Accident in SudburyA 22 year old man is dead after a single vehicle accident on MR 35 between Azilda and Sudbury. MR 35 was closed for 8 hours on Saturday in both directions between Gagnon Street and the Lasalle extension. GOVA Transit was delayed as well. Police will not be releasing the name of the deceased.
-
New COVID-19 Outbreak at Health Sciences North in SudburyPublic Health Sudbury & Districts has declared another COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North, this time on the fourth floor, south tower. Public Health is working with the hospital to track down the source and control the spread. There are 22 confirmed cases at HSN, 8 in ICU.
-
Sudbury Woman Thanking 2 Boaters Who Rescued Her After Her Kayak Flipped"I don't know who they are, but I just want to say thank you again to them."