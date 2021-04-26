Sudbury Woman Thanking 2 Boaters Who Rescued Her After Her Kayak Flipped

Every Monday, Josh & Coop have a "Tell Me Something Good" segment, where they highlight GOOD NEWS stories to kick off your week!

On the Pure Country Facebook page, Sylvie posted the following:

"Thankful for the two men that were boating on Greens Lake on Saturday and rescued me wen I accidentally tipped my sea Kayak.

Man that water was cold.

They made sure I was good...I still had 1.5km to go to get to my SUV.

Other than being cold I'm all good but it could have been much worse if it was not for them I don't know who they are but I just want to say thank you again to them."