Sudbury Woman Victim of Grandparent Scam

On Monday, July 25, 2022, we received a call from an elderly community member who believed she was a victim of a Grandparent scam.

Information provided was that she was contacted by an individual pretending to be her granddaughter from the phone number 236-335-0168. The individual said that she had been involved in a collision and that Police had located $10,000 worth of Cannabis in her vehicle. An individual personating a Police Officer then came on the phone and said that $9,000 was required in order for her “granddaughter” to make Bond. The “Police Officer” then made arrangements with the community member in order to attend her residence to collect the money.

The elderly community member withdrew the amount from her bank account and a woman attended her residence in order to pick up the cash.

The woman is described as being White, 5’5” tall, with blonde hair that was pulled back in a ponytail. At the time of the incident the woman was wearing a grey shirt with “Security” written across the front. The woman arrived at the residence in a White Audi Q5 with a black rack on the top and no front licence plate.

On July 26, 2022, Officers located and arrested 20 year old Sarah Cayer-Delgaty of Ottawa for Fraud Over $5,000 in relation to this incident. She attended Bail Court on July 27, 2022 and has since been released through the Judicial System.

There is a concern that there may be additional community members who have fallen victim to this scam and have not yet reported it to Police. If you have been involved in a similar incident, you are asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171.

As a general reminder, in Canada, an Officer will never contact you in relation to “posting Bail/Bond” for a friend or family member, nor will the Police send someone to your residence in order to collect money.