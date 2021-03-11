Sudbury Women's Centre Exceeds $40,000 Goal Following 40-Day Fundraiser

March 10, 2021 – Sudbury Women’s Centre’s 40 Years, 40 Days, 40K fundraising campaign ended in celebration on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2021. The overwhelming support received through this campaign makes the Centre’s growth a reality. Local businesses and members of the community came together from January 27 – March 8 to help the Centre move closer towards its fundraising goal.

SWC Executive Director Giulia Carpenter explains: “Growth, where it matters, can take a village – and our village has undoubtedly come together to make this event a resounding success! Even in these difficult times, the generosity and support of our community never ceases to amaze us. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you Sudbury!”

Thanks to all supporters, including sponsors and donors, Sudbury Women’s Centre (SWC) was able to exceed its goal of $40,000, and in total, $53,281 was raised! These funds will be instrumental in the Centre’s growth, as the need for services within our community continues to rise. Part of this growth includes the expansion of My Sister’s Closet (MSC), which includes the opportunity of MSC being housed in its own location, to better serve the City of Greater Sudbury. SWC appreciates the community’s patience through MSC’s transition. In addition, partnership development means SWC will be able to offer more services to clients under one roof. Many of those seeking support services access multiple agencies. It is SWC’s goal to provide assistance through collaboration for the benefit of these clients.

SWC would like to offer a special thank you to 100 Women Who Care Sudbury Chapter and Doyle Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram for their substantial contributions to this campaign.

100 Women Who Care brings together women who care about the community of Greater Sudbury, its people and causes and who are committed to community service. Their donation to the Sudbury Women’s Centre’s 40 Years, 40 Days, $40K campaign is part of a quarterly goal to raise $10,000 for a local charity of their choice. SWC is honoured to have been chosen as part of such a wonderful community initiative!

Doyle Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram celebrates 100 years in 2021 and, as part of their celebration, have donated $10,000 to SWC. Sudbury Women’s Centre would like to wish Blake, Brian and their team much continued success as they celebrate their next 100 years. Their community-mindedness is greatly appreciated.

COVID-19 has impacted everyone’s ability to deliver services, and Sudbury Women’s Centre has and will continue to adapt to better serve women and families in Sudbury. This fundraiser has shown that adaptability, in delivering a successful virtual campaign where, in the past, fundraisers were in-person events. A dedicated committee volunteered many hours in the planning and delivery of this campaign. Students shared their busy schedule to assist in the creation of SWC’s commemorative book, 40 Years and Growing Strong. This book is a wonderful keepsake of photos, the Centre’s history, client stories, and messages of support from the community and campaign sponsors. Copies are still available for $20, by appointment through the front desk.

SWC is truly grateful for its supporters, past, present, and future! The Centre’s growth, and the support offered to women in need, is a testament to our generous and inclusive community. Again, Sudbury Women’s Centre extends sincere gratitude to all who helped make 40 Years, 40 Days, $40 K a success.

The Sudbury Women’s Centre is a non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to providing information, referral and support services to women who have been impacted by violence and/or difficult life circumstances. The staff and volunteers at the SWC offer a safe space, inclusive and respecting of diversity, to support women in their journey.



In this fiscal year, SWC served over 3,000 women - even during this pandemic, performed 251 new intakes, distributed over 1,200 masks, provided online Self Compassion programming to 15 women, helped over 25 women and their children find housing, provided Peer Support to over 350 women, assisted 1,800 people with food support, distributed 1,300 hygiene products, and helped 1,600 women find adequate clothing for all occasions.



To learn more about the Sudbury Women’s Centre, please visit us online at www.sudburywc.ca

