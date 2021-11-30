Sudbury Women’s Centre Kicks Off Monthly Campaign On Giving Tuesday

November 28, 2021 – The Sudbury Women’s Centre (SWC) is using Giving Tuesday, November 30th as the official launch for its campaign call for monthly donations, to help serve hundreds of women facing difficult life circumstances in the Greater Sudbury community.

“After Black Friday & Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday brings the focus back to the benefits of giving and helping out those in need,” says Giulia Carpenter, SWC Executive Director. “With the support of community leaders like IG Wealth Management, we can maximize our impact and help provide even more basic needs items, hygiene products and food support to the women we serve.”

“We are so pleased to match the first $1,000 funds raised on Giving Tuesday,” said Ruth Mead, Regional Director IG Wealth Management Ontario Northeast Region, “We are committed to making Canadians feel empowered about their finances and are proud to support the SWC as it strives to empower women in our community."

Giving Tuesday was developed to harness the generosity of people to encourage the donation of money or resources to address local challenges. In advance of the day, the Sudbury Women’s Centre also accepted the contribution of hygiene items, bras, underwear, socks and blankets from Gloria Kolari and her grandchildren Ellie, Rachel, Emmie and Paige who used their allowance money to purchase items to donate to the organization.

“We do this because there's a lot of women who don't have these kinds of things,” said Gloria. “Getting the word out about the centre and to be a blessing to those who have very little."

The goal of SWC’s monthly giving campaign is to remind community members that they can provide impactful long-term support directly to the women and families we serve, while also considering their own financial needs. By spreading donations into smaller monthly contributions, the commitment becomes more manageable. To make a contribution, please visit: www.sudburywc.ca/givingtuesday/

As an incentive, Canada Helps will also add two dollars ($2.00) to every gift above twenty dollars ($20.00+) donated to the Sudbury Women’s Centre on Giving Tuesday, up to $30,000!

In the last fiscal year, the Sudbury Women’s Centre has assisted over 547 clients, (including over 260 new clients) with toiletries, feminine hygiene products, food & infant items.

The Sudbury Women’s Centre is a non-profit, charitable organization dedicated to providing information, referral and support services to women who have been impacted by violence and/or difficult life circumstances. The staff and volunteers at the SWC offer a safe space, inclusive and respecting of diversity, to support women in their journey.