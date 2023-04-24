Sunday's Crash On Capreol Lake Road Claims Life Of 22 Year-Old Woman
The following is a release from Sudbury Police:
"Around 2:45 p.m. on April 23, 2023, officers were dispatched to Capreol Lake Road in Hanmer in relation to a single vehicle collision.
City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic and Fire Services responded to the scene and began life-saving measures on the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.
Unfortunately, the 22-year-old woman was pronounced deceased on scene.
Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. Her name will not be released out of respect for her family’s wishes.
Through the investigation it has been determined that the vehicle was traveling Northeast on Capreol Lake Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle left the roadway and ended up in an embankment in a wooded area.
Members of our Traffic Management Unit are investigating the collision and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-22-8477."
