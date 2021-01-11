Sunday's Stabbing Incident On Queen Street - UPDATE

Update:

Just after 12:30 p.m. on January 10, 2021, Police were called in relation to an Unknown Trouble at a residential building on Queen Street in Greater Sudbury. Information provided was that a man could be seen outside of the building and that he appeared to be bleeding. The man could be heard yelling that he had been stabbed.



Officers quickly arrived on scene and found a woman outside of the building with a knife in her hand. Officers took the woman into custody.



During this time, Officers also located a 40 year old man outside of the building with multiple stab wounds. The man was brought to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services with serious injuries and he remains in hospital in stable condition.



The two individuals are known to each other and this is a targeted and isolated incident.



34 year old Trista Whiskeychan has been charged with Aggravated Assault as a result of the incident.



Officers also arrested a 39 year old man for Breach of an Undertaking x4.



Both individuals were held in Police custody overnight and attended Bail Court today, Monday, January 11, 2021 to answer to the charges.



A publication ban has been issued in relation to this matter and no further information can be released.

Original Story:

Details are scarce at this moment, but Sudbury Police have a 34 year-old female in custody, after a stabbing incident on Queen Street. Police say a 40 year-old male suffered serious injuries.

This is an isolated incident, so there are no safety concerns to the community.