Sunwing Airlines Cancels Flights Out Of Sudbury


The Greater Sudbury Airport has received notification from Sunwing Airlines of their decision to cancel their winter program out of Sudbury, effective February 1st, 2023.

The company cited operational and business constraints that would prevent them from delivering the standards of service their customers expect when traveling with Sunwing.

This will impact weekly flights from Sudbury to Punta Cana.

“We were quite excited by the return of Sunwing earlier this winter and are very disappointed by this unfortunate news”, stated Giovanna Verrilli, CEO of the Greater Sudbury Airport. “We trust Sunwing will do its very best to accommodate its passengers.”

In 2022, the Greater Sudbury Airport welcomed over 100,000 passengers, which represents approximately 40% of pre-pandemic levels.

Passenger volume in 2023 is expected to reach between 55% and 60% of 2019 levels.

