*As of noon on May 20, 2021, HSN has a total of 7 patients admitted who have tested positive for COVID-19 with 4 of those patients in the ICU. Additionally, 5 patients admitted to HSN are currently being tested for COVID-19 and are awaiting results.

*No new patient transfers from Southern Ontario were received this week. HSN has received a total of 10 patient transfers from Southern Ontario with the most recent occurring the week of May 3.

*On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health rescinded Directive #2 for healthcare providers, enabling hospitals that meet certain criteria to cautiously resume nonemergent and non-urgent surgeries and procedures, working closely with Ontario Health and regional leadership.

*As a result, HSN will gradually increase its surgical activity starting next week and plans to reach 80% of its historical surgical volume starting the week of May 31. HSN had ramped down its surgical activity to 60% of its historical volumes in late April, following the introduction of Directive 2. HSN will continue to monitor capacity for further ramp up going forward. Patients impacted will be contacted directly by the hospital. There is no need to phone the hospital asking for an update on the status of your appointment or procedure.

*With the arrival of the May long weekend, HSN is asking everyone to please continue to follow public health guidelines to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. While COVID-19 cases are starting to trend in the right direction, the virus and Variants of Concern still remain a threat to the health of Northerners.