Suspect in Sudbury Attempted Murder Arrested

Greater Sudbury Police reported early this morning that the man wanted for the Attempted Murder on Frood Road last Thursday has been arrested. Earlier, police had issued an Arrest Warrant for 29 year old Derreck Elliot. He was wanted in a stabbing inside a residence on Frood Road in which a 51 year old man had to be taken to Health Sciences North with with serious, life threatening injuries.

RELEASE FROM GREATER SUDBURY POLICE - July 14, 2022 8:15 am

Last night, July 13, 2022, 29 year old Derreck Elliott was arrested and charged for the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

 Attempt Murder

 Weapons Dangerous

 Assault

 Forcible Confinement

 Uttering Threats

 Overcome Resistance, Choking

He was held in Police custody overnight and will attend Bail Court today, July 14, 2022 in order to answer to the charges.

ORIGINAL RELEASE FROM GREATER SUDBURY POLICE

Through the ongoing investigation into the Attempt Murder that took place on July 7, 2022 inside a residence on Frood Road, Detectives have identified the man believed to be responsible for the attack. As a result, an Arrest Warrant for 29 year old Derreck Elliot (image attached) has been issued for Attempt Murder, Weapons Dangerous, Assault and additional charges. Derreck Elliott is described as being about 6’3” tall, around 160 lbs., with a slim build, dark brown hair and brown eyes Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Derreck Elliott is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

ORIGINAL Around 11:55 p.m. on July 7, 2022, an Officer was in the area of Frood Road and Jean Street when he was flagged down by a man. The man explained that he had been involved in an altercation with another man while inside a residence on Frood Road and as a result of the altercation he had stabbed. The Officer immediately requested City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services and the 51 year old man was transported to hospital with serious, life threatening injuries. Members of our Emergency Response Unit arrived in the area in order to enter the residence to look for the individual involved and in order to ensure that no one else was injured. ERU Officers made entry into the unit and cleared the residence. While in the area of Jean Street and Burton Avenue, Officers were approached by another man who advised that he was inside the residence at the time of the incident and that he was also physically assaulted by the same person. The 54 year old man sustained minor injuries as a result of the altercation. Officers were advised that the man responsible for the attacks had fled the area prior to Police arrival. This is believed to be a targeted incident as the individuals involved are known to each other. The man responsible for the assaults is described as being about 6’3” tall, around 160 lbs., with a slim build, dark brown hair and brown eyes and he was wearing bright clothing at the time of the incident.