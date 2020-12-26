iHeartRadio
Suspect in Two Sudbury Robberies Arrested

SudburyPolice

Around 3:20 p.m. on December 23, 2020, Officers located and arrested the man believed to be responsible for two recent robberies.

Just after 5:45 p.m. on December 12, 2020, the man entered a convenience store on Eyre Street, rushed the counter and physically pushed the employee to the ground, taking an undetermined amount of money from the register before fleeing the scene on foot.

The same man entered a convenience store on Kathleen Street around 8:30 p.m. on December 14, 2020. The man once again physically assaulted the employee at the counter, took an undetermined amount of money from the register and then fled the area on foot.

Both incidents were investigated by the Break Enter and Robbery (B.E.A.R.) Unit where Detectives were able to identify the man as 36 year old Matthieu Doucet.

As a result of the arrest, he has been charged with Robbery x2, Disguise with Intent x2 and numerous Breach offences. He was held overnight in Police custody and will attend Bail Court today, Thursday, December 24, 2020 to answer to the charges.

