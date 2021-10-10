iHeartRadio
20°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Suspended Driver Charged on 69 South of Sudbury

141speedy

Friday October 8 at 8:40 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 141 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 69, south of the City of Greater Sudbury.

The driver was also found to be a suspended driver.

As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old person from Delhi, ON was charged with:

  • Speeding, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
  • Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA

 

The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 18, 2022, in Sudbury.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram