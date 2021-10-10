Suspended Driver Charged on 69 South of Sudbury
Friday October 8 at 8:40 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 141 kilometres per hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 69, south of the City of Greater Sudbury.
The driver was also found to be a suspended driver.
As a result of the investigation, a 24-year-old person from Delhi, ON was charged with:
- Speeding, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
- Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA
The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 18, 2022, in Sudbury.
