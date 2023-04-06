Suspended Driver Charged With Having Unmarked Tobacco
The following is a release from the OPP:
A driver has been arrested and charged with being a suspended driver and in possession of unmarked tobacco.
On April 4, 2023, shortly before 3:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle on Highway 69, Sudbury.
The driver was a suspended driver and was arrested. A search of the vehicle located unmarked cigarettes.
As a result of the investigation, a 44-year-old, from Blind River, was charged with:
- Driving while under suspension
- Possession of unmarked cigarettes
- Possession of unmarked cigarettes for sale
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 6, 2023, in Sudbury.
The vehicle was towed, at the expensive of the owner.
