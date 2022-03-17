Suspicious Fires At Two Sudbury Businesses Targeted and Connected

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Shortly after 6:20 a.m. on March 16, 2022 we received a call to assist City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services as Firefighters were responding to a structure fire at a local business on Regent Street in Greater Sudbury.

Officers attended the area in order to close Regent Street in both directions while Firefighters extinguished the fire.

Upon extinguishing the fire, the incident was determined to be suspicious and Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division took over the scene with the assistance of Officers in Patrol Operations.

The business sustained considerable damage from the fire and adjacent businesses sustained smoke and water damage as a result of the incident.

Detectives are working in collaboration with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office in order to determine a cause of the fire and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Patrol Officers and Detectives have been and continue to canvass the area for video surveillance footage.

Businesses in the area equipped with video surveillance equipment are asked to check the footage captured between 5:45 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. on March 16, 2022 and to contact Police if there appears to be anything suspicious.

As many community members are aware, a structure fire occurred at a local business on Lasalle Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. on February 22, 2022.

Both of these businesses are owned by the same individuals and we believe that these incidents are targeted and connected.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing and anyone with information related to these matters is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477."