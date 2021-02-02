Suspicious Incident In Hanmer - More Details Revealed - Police Requesting The Public's Help

Update:

Police are requesting the Public’s assistance in relation to a Suspicious Incident that occurred around 12:10 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021 on Rose Court in Hanmer.

Information provided was that a man dressed in White clothing was seen walking on Rose Court when a dark coloured four-door sedan approached the man.

The vehicle came to a stop and multiple individuals, all believed to be men dressed in Black clothing exited the vehicle and a physical altercation took place between the men from the car and the man walking down the street.

As a result of the altercation, the man dressed in White ended up leaving in the car with the other individuals.

We would like to confirm the safety and well-being of the man dressed in White clothing that was seen walking down the street prior to the incident.

Officers will be canvassing the area for any witness information and video surveillance footage.

Anyone in the area who has video surveillance equipment, who may have witnessed the incident, has information related to the vehicle or the individuals in the vehicle or if you were involved in the incident, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705- 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com





Original Story:

On Monday the 1st of February 2021 at approximately 12:10 hours a suspicious incident took place on Rose Court, Hanmer in the City of Greater Sudbury.

A witness observed a physical altercation involving a number of males and a dark coloured vehicle.

The vehicle approached the male walking on Rose Court, Hanmer.

A group of males exited the car and engage in an altercation which resulted in the pedestrian leaving with the dark coloured car.

Police would like to confirm the wellbeing of male pedestrian.

Police are conducting a witness and video surveillance canvass in the area.

The police are requesting the assistance from the public in the area if they witnessed the event or have video surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident.

Please contact the Criminal Investigation Division or the on duty uniform Staff Sergeant with details.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Sudbury Police at (705) 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at (705) 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com or by texting TipSud and the information to CRIMES (274637).

