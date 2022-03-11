Suspicious Incident Involving Black Dodge Charger Equipped With Blue & Red Emergency Lights

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

On the morning of March 10th, 2022, we received a call regarding a Suspicious Incident that had occurred on MR 35 near Clarabelle Road in Greater Sudbury on March 9th, 2022 at approximately 8:15 p.m.

The information provided from the woman was that she had been driving northbound on MR 35 near Clarabelle Rd when she passed a black Dodge Charger in the slow lane, and, once she got in front of it, it activated red and blue lights.

The driver of the black Dodge Charger then conducted a traffic stop on the woman.

The man approached her driver’s side window and asked for her driver’s licence, ownership and insurance.

The man also asked her if she was single, where she was going that evening and what she was doing.

The woman asked if she was getting a ticket, to which the man said no, so she proceeded to drive away.

As she was leaving the area, the man got back into his black Dodge Charger, did a U-turn and headed back in a southbound direction on MR 35.

The man that conducted the traffic stop is described as a white male, approximately 5’11’, in his late 30’s to 40’s, with dark eyes and a deep voice, wearing a black toque with a black mask, a black jacket and black pants.

The man did not verbally identify himself as a Police Officer and did not indicate a reason for the traffic stop.

The blue and red lights were described as being set in, or under, the grill of the truck.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident, the described vehicle, the driver of the vehicle or a similar incident is asked to contact us at 705-675-9171.

We also encourage anyone who has a vehicle equipped with a dash camera and who would have been traveling on MR 35 between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on March 9th, 2022 to please check your footage and contact Police if video of this incident was captured on your device.

Please note: Our officers will have readily identifiable Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) attire including shoulder flashes and use of force equipment. A plainclothes officer (not in GSPS uniform) will have a badge on their waste or around their neck. We remind community members that if you are ever concerned or unsure, you have the right to ask for Police identification.