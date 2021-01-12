Suspicious Man Seen Entering Multiple Garages & Vehicles In Kirkwood Drive Area
Crime Stoppers and the Greater Sudbury Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance in regards to a break, enter and theft.
It is alleged that shortly after midnight on the 18th of December, a lone male suspect entered a garage, searched vehicles and stole some power tools in the area of Kirkwood Drive.
The male was observed by numerous security cameras and witnesses entering or attempting to enter vehicles and other garages in that same area.
The suspect is described as Caucasian, with a slim to average build, was dressed in a toque with a blue hoodie, construction type coat, jeans and boots.
Any information leading to the identity of this culprit should go to Sudbury Police and/or Crime Stoppers.
You may be interested in...
-
21 Year-Old Man Charged With Aggravated Assault; 2 People Taken To HSN With InjuriesJust before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, Officers responded to an Assault at a residence in Greater Sudbury after information was provided that the home owner had two individuals subdued awaiting Police and Paramedic Services were requested for multiple individuals within the residence. In order to protect the identities of the victims, the location of the incident will not be released.
-
Sudbury Services Affected by Extended COVID-19 ShutdownOntario announced Thursday that the shutdown in northern Ontario, scheduled to end Saturday, January 9, will be extended to Saturday, January 23. As a result, the temporary changes made to a number of municipal services and programs on December 26 will continue until January 23.
-
Suspicious Man Seen Entering Multiple Garages & Vehicles In Kirkwood Drive AreaPolice, along with Crime Stoppers, are trying to identify the man in the picture provided.