Suspicious Man Seen Entering Multiple Garages & Vehicles In Kirkwood Drive Area

Crime Stoppers and the Greater Sudbury Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance in regards to a break, enter and theft.

It is alleged that shortly after midnight on the 18th of December, a lone male suspect entered a garage, searched vehicles and stole some power tools in the area of Kirkwood Drive.

The male was observed by numerous security cameras and witnesses entering or attempting to enter vehicles and other garages in that same area.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, with a slim to average build, was dressed in a toque with a blue hoodie, construction type coat, jeans and boots.

Any information leading to the identity of this culprit should go to Sudbury Police and/or Crime Stoppers.