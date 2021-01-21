Susupicious Incident Involving White Dodge Charger Equipped With Blue & Red Emergency Lights

Just after 11:00 a.m. on January 18, 2021, Sudbury Police received a call of a Suspicious Incident that had occurred on the Kingsway. The exact time and location of the incident are unknown; however it is believed that the incident occurred sometime after 10:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes heading towards Downtown.



The information provided was that the driver of, what is believed to be, a white Dodge Charger equipped with, what were described as, blue and red emergency lights conducted a traffic stop on a community member on the Kingsway for the purpose of asking her where she was going. When the woman indicated that she was attending work, the man told her that she was not essential and to return home.



The woman turned around and began to drive towards Barrydowne Road when she noticed that the vehicle was following her. The vehicle continued to follow her until she reached the area of Falconbridge Road at that point the vehicle continued on its way. Due to the odd interaction, the community member did not feel comfortable returning home and called a coworker who suggested that she contact Police.



The man that conducted the traffic stop is described as being tall with brown eyes and at the time of the incident he was wearing a black toque, black face mask, black fleece vest with, what is described as, a radio attached to the vest and a white winter jacket.



The incident has been assigned to a Patrol Officer who attended multiple businesses along the Kingsway yesterday, January 19, 2021 in order to obtain and review available video footage. At this time, none of the video footage obtained or reviewed shows the traffic stop, however additional follow up is required. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.



Anyone with information related to this incident, the described vehicle, the driver of the described vehicle or a similar incident is asked to contact 705-675-9171.



Please be aware that the Stay-at-Home Order does not give Officers the authority to conduct a traffic stop or stop a person on the street for the sole purpose of determining the intended destination or reason behind your travels.

Community members are not compelled to explain why they are out of their residence and being outside prima facie is not evidence of failure to comply with the Stay-at-Home Order. There is no power under Ontario Regulation 11/21 to enter dwellings for the purpose of enforcement.



While Police's main approach is to engage with community members explaining the new orders and encouraging compliance in order to protect the health and well-being of our community, Officers will continue to focus enforcement efforts on restaurants and businesses not in compliance with the closure orders and/or customer limits, as well as, responding to complaint calls for indoor and outdoor gatherings that pose an elevated risk to the health of the community.

