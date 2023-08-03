iHeartRadio
Swimming Advisory Lifted For Whitewater Lake Park Beach


fb_postimage

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has removed the swimming advisory signs at the following beach:

  • Whitewater Lake Park Beach, Greater Sudbury

The most recent water samples taken at the beach by Public Health Sudbury & Districts are within acceptable limits of bacteriological water quality standards for bathing beaches. As a result, the beach water quality is once again considered suitable for recreational use.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts takes routine water samples regularly during the summer from 33 local beaches. For information about beach water quality, visit https://www.phsd.ca/health-topics-programs/water/beaches-splash-pads-pools-spas/beach-water-testing-results/.

