SWSE Announces The Return Of Cyclones Soccer

The following is a release from SWSE:

Sudbury Wolves Sports and Entertainment (SWSE) is excited to announce in conjunction with League1 Ontario (L1O) that elite men’s soccer is coming to Sudbury.

SWSE is proud to bring back soccer to Northern Ontario, after acquiring the license to operate a men’s pro-amateur soccer team within the League1 Ontario pyramid for the 2024 season.

After four decades the Sudbury Cyclones have re-emerged, filling a void in the soccer landscape of Northern Ontario.

The Sudbury Cyclones will join the SWSE family alongside the organization’s current sports clubs, Sudbury Wolves, Sudbury Five, and Sudbury Spartans.

"Joining the League1 Ontario pyramid with the Sudbury Cyclones is not merely a revival; it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to the growth and enrichment of sports entertainment in Greater Sudbury” said SWSE Owner and CEO, Dario Zulich. “Soccer is one of the fastest-growing sports in North America, and we are poised to ride this wave, catering to a vast demographic that resonates with our values and mission. Together with the community, we're not just bringing back a team; we're reigniting a spirit and laying the groundwork for a vibrant, soccer-loving culture. The Cyclones will carry the pride and passion of a rich history, but will also inspire new generations to play, cheer, and dream the beautiful sport.”

SWSE will also introduce Dayna Corelli as General Manager of the Sudbury Cyclones and Connor Vande Weghe as the Sporting Director.

Dayna Corelli has a wealth of knowledge, administrative experience, and technical experience, as Project Manager Professional (PMP) and Professor at Cambrian College.

Corelli played soccer for Team Ontario in 2005 and 2006, representing Sudbury and bringing home a National Gold Medal from the Rocky Mountain Cup.

While playing varsity soccer at Laurentian University, Corelli was selected for Ontario Soccer’s Female Mentorship program, as well as completing High Performance Coaching certifications through Canada Soccer.