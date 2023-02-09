iHeartRadio
SWSE Launches New 'Play It Forward' Corporation


Play it Forward (2)

SW Sports and Entertainment (SWSE) are very excited to announce they have launched a new not-for-profit charity called SWSE Play it Forward Corporation which will benefit minor sports organizations in the community as well as other local charities.

The SWSE Play it Forward Corporation aims to receive and maintain funds for charitable organizations, promote public health through physical fitness programs and recreational facilities, and alleviate poverty by increasing access to physical activity for low-income youth and families.

“It was very important for our organization to give back to the community in many different ways, especially as our organization continues to expand,” said SWSE Owner and CEO, Dario Zulich. “The charity will have a special focus on growing grassroots sports here in Greater Sudbury, while also supporting a number of other local charitable initiatives.”

For more information, visit swseplayitforward.ca.

