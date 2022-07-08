Tampon Tuesday collects over 180 boxes to help over 250 people in our community.

Last month Pure Country 91.7 teamed up with the United Way and Shoppers drugmart( Four Corners Plaza Shoppers Drug Mart and New Sudbury Centre Shoppers Drug Mart) for tampon Tuesday.

In true Sudbury fashion, our community came out and help with a great cause. They generously donated over 180 boxes of product, which will help over 250 individuals for one month! Thank you to everyone who helped out and made a donation. It truly will help those in our community. We look forward to making the next Tampon Tuesday even bigger.