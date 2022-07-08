iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Tampon Tuesday collects over 180 boxes to help over 250 people in our community.

Tampon-Tuesday-Pure-Country-91-7

Last month Pure Country 91.7 teamed up with the United Way and Shoppers drugmart( Four Corners Plaza Shoppers Drug Mart and New Sudbury Centre Shoppers Drug Mart) for tampon Tuesday.

In true Sudbury fashion, our community came out and help with a great cause. They generously donated over 180 boxes of product, which will help over 250 individuals for one month! Thank you to everyone who helped out and made a donation. It truly will help those in our community. We look forward to making the next Tampon Tuesday even bigger.

You may be interested in...

  • KED

    Sudbury Mayor Rejects Kingsway Entertainment District Increases

    Mayor Brian Bigger has turned his back on the Kingsway Entertainment District. Staff issued a report saying the cost has ballooned to $215 million. Bigger issued a statement last night saying he could not support the additional $115 million debt at a long term rate of 5 percent or more.
  • Supplied image of Juan Miguel Tan (Rondilla).

    Missing teen found dead: Kenora police

    Officers with the Kenora detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.
  • DESJARDINS CONTINUES TO HELP MAISON McCULLOCH HOSPICE WITH OUR 3RD ANNUAL CARE-A-THON

    3rd Annual Maison McCulloch Hospice Care-a-thon

    Maison McCulloch Hospice needs your help. Sadly, we know we can’t cure everyone but we can care for everyone – and that’s what our Hospice does without charge. Over 1800 people have spent their last hours and days at the Hospice.
  • KED

    Sudbury Mayor Rejects Kingsway Entertainment District Increases

    Mayor Brian Bigger has turned his back on the Kingsway Entertainment District. Staff issued a report saying the cost has ballooned to $215 million. Bigger issued a statement last night saying he could not support the additional $115 million debt at a long term rate of 5 percent or more.
  • algae

    Public Health Sudbury Warning Of Algae Outbreak

    Public Health Sudbury and Districts and the Ministry of the Environment are investigating a possible blue-green algae outbreak at Moonlight Beach. Public Health has posted signs advising the public to avoid swimming, drinking, and allowing pets in the water if they see the bloom.
  • GSPSLights

    Sudbury Police Looking For Youth In Val Caron Car Theft

    Greater Sudbury Police pulled over a car on Valleyview Road in Val Caron Saturday afternoon but the driver took off. Officers found the abandoned car in a ditch. Two suspects were hiding in the bush. A 15 year old, was arrested but the other is still at large. If you have information, call police.
  • TentCity

    Greater Sudbury Working to Clean Up Memorial Park

    Work is underway to clean up Memorial Park after a homeless encampment, set up during the pandemic, caused damage and contamination. Some areas will be fenced while re-sodding and electrical updates take place. Crews started that work this week. The splash pad opening will be delayed as a result.
  • GasPrices

    Tax Cuts Drop Greater Sudbury Gas Prices

    Ontario's gas tax was cut by 5.7 cents per litre this morning. Legislation, passed this spring, also dropped the fuel tax on diesel, by 5.3 cents. Prices in Greater Sudbury are as low as $1.99 in places but are mostly around $2.06. The tax cut will last till at least December 31.
  • Canada Day

    No Garbage Collection On This Canada Day Sudbury

    There will be no garbage pickup in Sudbury on this Canada Day. That's moved to Saturday. Landfills, transfer sites and the Recycling Centre are open today. GOVA transit will run on a holiday schedule and there will be Canada Day Shuttles to Science North. All other City services will be closed.
  • hsn5050-JuneWinner

    Christina Daigle of North Bay wins $557, 915 in June's HSN 50/50 Draw

    Christina Daigle of North Bay wins $557, 915 in June's HSN 50/50 Draw
  • Bonin

    Sudbury Man Preparing for Swim Around Manitoulin

    Mathieu Bonin is in the final day of preparation for the Multiple Sclerosis Manitoulin Swim. Beginning Canada Day, Bonin will swim 350km around Manitoulin to raise funds and awareness for M.S. research. You can follow the swim and make a donation at msmanitoulinswim.com
  • hEAT

    Public Health Sudbury Heat Warning Continues

    The hot humid weather continues in Greater Sudbury this weekend. Public Health issued a warning earlier in the week, and with the humidex forecast to hit 37 today, they ask that everyone drink plenty of cool liquids, especially water, and check-in on neighbours, and the chronically ill.
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram