Targeted COVID Testing At 3 Sudbury Schools; Here's What You Need To Know

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is supporting the Sudbury Catholic District School Board in its initiative to offer COVID-19 testing in three schools in Greater Sudbury this week. St. Charles College, Marymount Academy, and Pius XII Catholic School have been selected for this targeted testing initiative which is part of the province’s targeted voluntary testing program for asymptomatic students and staff to enhance safety measures for schools.

COVID-19 testing will be offered to all in-person students and staff in these three schools, in which outbreaks were recently declared. Testing is voluntary, and consent will be required from parents or guardians for students under 18 years old.

“The asymptomatic testing in these school communities offers an additional layer of protection, with the goal of identifying any undetected COVID-19 infections among school attendees,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “We are working closely with our education partners to evaluate the effectiveness of this approach for finding additional cases in our schools,” added Dr. Sutcliffe.

This targeted testing initiative does not include any students or staff who have been previously advised by Public Health that they must self-isolate or seek COVID-19 testing, or for students who are virtual learners.

“We are committed to doing all we can to ensure a safe school environment for all,” said Joanne Bénard, Director of Education of the Sudbury Catholic District School Board. “The testing initiative is in addition to infection prevention protocols in place such as symptom screening, increased hand hygiene, masking requirements, cohorting, and staff PPE requirements. Our Board Chair, Michael Bellmore and the Board of Trustees extend their appreciation on behalf of our school board community to all our partners who are making this happen, including Public Health Sudbury & Districts, Health Sciences North, Ministry of Education, and Ministry of Health,” added Ms. Bénard.

The targeted testing in schools initiative will be evaluated for its effectiveness at detecting further COVID-19 cases in schools that are in outbreak. This will help inform future outbreak control measures.

St. Charles College will have testing available on Friday, January 29, and Saturday, January 30, followed by Marymount Academy on Sunday, January 31, and Monday, February 1, and Pius XII Catholic School Tuesday, February 2, through Thursday, February 4.

Information about registering for targeted testing as part of this initiative was sent to parents and guardians by the Sudbury Catholic District School Board. Parents and guardians of students can visit the Sudbury Catholic District School Board’s website for information: www.sudburycatholicschools.ca

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours .

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.