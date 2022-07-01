iHeartRadio
25°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Tax Cuts Drop Greater Sudbury Gas Prices

GasPrices

Ontario's gas tax was cut by 5.7 cents per litre this morning. Legislation, passed this spring, also dropped the fuel tax on diesel, by 5.3 cents. Prices in Greater Sudbury are as low as $1.99 in places but are mostly around $2.06. The tax cut will last till at least December 31.

The move is expected to offer some relief to drivers, but experts say the impact of the tax cut may fluctuate.

The government has said the tax cut will cost 645-million-dollars while it's in effect. If inflation remains high late in the year -- there is a chance the measure could be extended past December 31st.

In a conversation with CTV News, the President of Canadians for Affordable Energy, Dan McTeague ventured a guess that the average price across Ontario could drop another six cents per litre on Saturday. If that happens, that would bring gas prices to $1.879 cents per litre, marking the lowest price in Ontario since April 30.

McTeague speculated that prices will likely rise back over $2.10 across the province by mid-July, and encouraged motorists to take advantage of the drop now.

 

You may be interested in...

  • Bonin

    Sudbury Man Preparing for Swim Around Manitoulin

    Mathieu Bonin is in the final day of preparation for the Multiple Sclerosis Manitoulin Swim. Beginning Canada Day, Bonin will swim 350km around Manitoulin to raise funds and awareness for M.S. research. You can follow the swim and make a donation at msmanitoulinswim.com
  • GasPrices

    Tax Cuts Drop Greater Sudbury Gas Prices

    Ontario's gas tax was cut by 5.7 cents per litre this morning. Legislation, passed this spring, also dropped the fuel tax on diesel, by 5.3 cents. Prices in Greater Sudbury are as low as $1.99 in places but are mostly around $2.06. The tax cut will last till at least December 31.
  • image.jpg

    This is what's open and closed on Canada Day 2022

    What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022? Here's the list.
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram