Temporary Closure Of Doug Mohns Playground (Capreol) Today For Filming

Sudbury-ON

A commercial television production will temporarily close a portion of the Doug Mohns Playground at 100 Field St. in Capreol on Monday, May 17.

Filming is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Temporary barriers will be in place to assist the production. Residents are kindly asked to avoid interrupting film crews at work and to respect any crowd control measures in place.

The film and television industry generates millions of dollars in spending and hundreds of jobs each year in Greater Sudbury.

The provincial Stay-at-Home Order permits commercial film production under rigorous health and safety standards, including ongoing COVID-19 testing of all crew and extra precautions to limit contact outside their immediate workplace.

The City of Greater Sudbury extends thanks to residents for their ongoing support and patience.

