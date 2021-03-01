iHeartRadio
Terry Fox Could Be The Next Canadian Featured On The $5 Bill

PHOTO CREDIT: london.ctvnews.ca

The Bank of Canada has released a shortlist of eight bank NOTE-able Canadians whose portraits could appear on the next $5 note.

Terry Fox is one of the possibilities! 

"After losing part of his right leg to cancer, Terry Fox campaigned to raise national awareness and funding for cancer research by running his Marathon of Hope, a cross-Canada 42-km daily run, on his prosthetic leg. By February 1981, $24.7 million had been raised—or $1 for every Canadian. His run was interrupted just past the half-way point when the cancer reached his lungs, and ultimately took his life. Today, annual Terry Fox Runs are held all over the world to raise money for cancer research. In 2020, the Marathon of Hope marked its 40th anniversary."

