Terry Zuk of Sudbury turned $1 into $100,000

For immediate release

May 26, 2023

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Terry Zuk of Sudbury. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the May 13, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!

Terry, who works in the real estate industry, says this is his first big win. "You hear the stories about lottery winners, but you never think it will happen to you," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "I got an email notification when I found out I won. I didn't believe it!"

Terry told his family about the win right away. "Everyone was so happy. A few tears were shed," he smiled. "We've been receiving a lot of congratulations from friends."

He plans to use his win to help his family and invest.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.