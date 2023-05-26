iHeartRadio
25°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Terry Zuk of Sudbury turned $1 into $100,000


aaa

For immediate release

May 26, 2023

 

TORONTO, ON – Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Terry Zuk of Sudbury. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the May 13, 2023 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!

 

Terry, who works in the real estate industry, says this is his first big win. "You hear the stories about lottery winners, but you never think it will happen to you," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "I got an email notification when I found out I won. I didn't believe it!"

 

Terry told his family about the win right away. "Everyone was so happy. A few tears were shed," he smiled. "We've been receiving a lot of congratulations from friends."

 

He plans to use his win to help his family and invest.

 

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

 

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.

 

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.

You may be interested in...

12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram