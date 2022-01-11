Thank You Hydro Crews For Restoring Power In The Valley!
Update:
Power has been restored.
Original Story:
Hydro One is reporting an outage in the Valley this morning in the area by Kalmo Beach, and before Val Caron...(See image)
Approximately 300 customers are affected, and power SHOULD be back on by 7 this morning.
The cause is not yet known.
More details will come when they're available.
You may be interested in...
-
Thank You Hydro Crews For Restoring Power In The Valley!As for the cause of Tuesday morning's power outage, that has not yet been identified.
-
Ontario Schools Reopening For In-Person Learning On Jan. 17You may have heard some rumblings over the past 24 hours regarding Ontario kids heading BACK to the classroom...While many assumed remote learning would last for at least a month, it seems that will NOT be the case.
-
Sudbury Police Recognizing Azilda Tim Hortons Staff After Thursday's Scary SituationThe suspect, who was arrested around the noon hour, is facing a list of charges.