Thank You Hydro Crews For Restoring Power In The Valley!

HYDROOUTAGE

Update:

Power has been restored.

Original Story:

Hydro One is reporting an outage in the Valley this morning in the area by Kalmo Beach, and before Val Caron...(See image)

Approximately 300 customers are affected, and power SHOULD be back on by 7 this morning.  

The cause is not yet known.  

More details will come when they're available.  

